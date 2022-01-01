Philippe BELLEVILLE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
MATERNELLE DES REMPARTS- Semur en auxois 1969 - 1971
-
Ecole J.j.collenot- Semur en auxois 1972 - 1976
-
Collège- Semur en auxois 1976 - 1981
-
Lycée Polyvalent Régional- Semur en auxois 1981 - 1985
-
INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS CENTRE HOSPITALIER- Semur en auxois 1985 - 1988
-
Ecole D'infirmiers Anesthésistes- Montpellier 1993 - 1995
Parcours club
-
Tennis Club Semurois- Semur en auxois 1975 - 1990
-
TENNIS CLUB SERVIAN- Servian 2006 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
153ème Régiment D'infanterie- Mutzig 1988 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
-
CH SEMUR EN AUXOIS- Semur en auxois 1989 - 1990
-
Chu Montpellier Hopital Gui De Chauliac - Infirmier (Autre)- Montpellier 1990 - 2007
-
CHU MONTPELLIER- Montpellier 1990 - 2006
-
CLINIQUE MARCHAND- Beziers 2006 - 2007
-
Polyclinique Saint Privat- Boujan sur libron 2007 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Philippe BELLEVILLE
-
Vit Ã :
SERVIAN, France
-
NÃ© le :
2 mai 1966 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Iade
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
