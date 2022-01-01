RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Landerneau dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Philippe BELOEIL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole J. Leuduger- Plerin 1965 - 1971
-
Collège Saint-charles- Saint brieuc 1971 - 1973
-
Collège Stella Maris- Saint quay portrieux 1973 - 1975
-
Lycée Saint-pierre- Saint brieuc 1975 - 1978
-
Lycée Notre-dame- Guingamp 1978 - 1980
Parcours entreprise
-
MARINE NATIONALE- Brest
fourrier1981 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Philippe BELOEIL
-
Vit Ã :
LANDERNEAU, France
-
NÃ© en :
1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié, 2 filles
Profession :
Militaire (marin de l'Ã©tat)
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Arabie Saoudite - Ã‰gypte - Espagne - Italie - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - Djibouti - SÃ©nÃ©gal
-
Philippe BELOEIL a reconnu Philippe BELOEIL sur la photo 5ème A
-
Philippe BELOEIL a reconnu Philippe BELOEIL sur la photo 6ème A