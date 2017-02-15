RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le rÃ©sultat du bac Ã Fontenay-sous-BoisLe rÃ©sultat du brevet Ã Fontenay-sous-Bois
Philippe BERTHELOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Cannes Ecluse)- Cannes ecluses
du CP au cours de fin d'Ã©tudes1954 - 1959
-
Lycée André Malraux- Montereau fault yonne
de la 6Ã¨me Ã la terminale1959 - 1966
-
Lycée Chaptal- Paris
En classes prÃ©paratoires1966 - 1969
-
ECOLE CENTRALE DES ARTS ET MANUFACTURES- Chatenay malabry
ElÃ¨ve-IngÃ©nieur1969 - 1972
Parcours militaire
-
ESAM- Bourges 1973 - 1974
Parcours entreprise
-
Edf - Electricité De France - Chef de projet (Technique)- PARIS 1974 - 2009
-
Auto-entreprise- Fontenay sous bois 2009 - 2011
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Philippe BERTHELOT
-
Vit Ã :
FONTENAY SOUS BOIS, France
-
NÃ© le :
27 dÃ©c. 1948 (73 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Né à Cannes-Écluse, lycéen à Montereau (77), élève de l'Ecole Centrale; ingénieur à EDF et maintenant retraité !
Profession :
IngÃ©nieur
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - AlgÃ©rie - Allemagne - Arabie Saoudite - Argentine - Autriche - Belgique - BÃ©nin - Bosnie-HerzÃ©govine - Bulgarie - Cameroun - Canada - Chypre - CorÃ©e du Sud - Croatie - Cote d'Ivoire - Danemark - Ã‰mirats Arabes Unis - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - Ã‰thiopie - Finlande - France - Gabon - GrÃ¨ce - Hongrie - Inde - Irlande - Islande - IsraÃ«l - Italie - KoweÃ¯t - Lettonie - Liban - Libye - Luxembourg - MacÃ©doine - Madagascar - Maroc - - MontÃ©nÃ©gro - NorvÃ¨ge - NÃ©pal - Pays-Bas - Pologne - Portugal - Qatar - Roumanie - Royaume-Uni - Djibouti - RÃ©publique du Congo - Russie - Serbie - SlovÃ©nie - Soudan - Sri Lanka - SuÃ¨de - Suisse - TchÃ©quie - ThaÃ¯lande - Tunisie - Turquie - YÃ©men - Zimbabwe
-
Philippe BERTHELOT a reconnu Philippe BERTHELOT sur la photo CP-CE1-CE2
-
Philippe BERTHELOT a reconnu Philippe BERTHELOT sur la photo 3ème 1
-
Philippe BERTHELOT a reconnu Philippe BERTHELOT sur la photo 4ème 1
-
Philippe BERTHELOT a reconnu Philippe BERTHELOT sur la photo 5ème 1
-
Philippe BERTHELOT a reconnu Philippe BERTHELOT sur la photo 6ème 1
-
Philippe BERTHELOT a reconnu Philippe BERTHELOT sur la photo CE1-CE2
-
Philippe BERTHELOT a reconnu Philippe BERTHELOT sur la photo Année 1955-56
-
Philippe BERTHELOT a reconnu Patrice ELU sur la photo Spé A'
-
Philippe BERTHELOT a reconnu Philippe BERTHELOT sur la photo Maths Sup 1