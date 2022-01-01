RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Rouen ainsi que le rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives en Seine-Maritime ce dimanche 19 juin Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT SEVER SAINT CLEMENT- Rouen 1967 - 1975
-
Collège Jean-baptiste De La Salle- Rouen 1976 - 1980
-
Lycée Privé Jean-baptiste De La Salle- Rouen 1980 - 1983
-
ESIGELEC- Rouen 1983 - 1988
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Philippe BEYET
-
Vit Ã :
THORIGNÃ‰ FOUILLARD (35), France
-
NÃ© en :
1965 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
IngÃ©nieur
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
