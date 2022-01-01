RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac dans l'Académie de LilleLe résultat du brevet à Ronchin
Philippe BLANQUART est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JEAN MOULIN- Ronchin 1968 - 1976
-
Collège Gernez Rieux- Ronchin 1976 - 1981
-
LYCEE CESAR BAGGIO- Lille 1981 - 1984
Parcours militaire
-
120ème Régiment Du Train- Fontainebleau 1984 - 1984
-
120ème Régiment Du Train- Fontainebleau 1984 - 1984
-
1 Er Regiment Du Train - Conducteur (Administratif)- Paris 1984 - 1985
Parcours entreprise
-
IMPRIMERIE JEAN DECOSTER- Sequedin 1985 - 1989
-
TOP PRINT- Tourcoing 1989 - 1999
-
Landouzy Imprimerie- Lambersart 1999 - 2002
-
IMPRIMERIE LEFEVERE- Tourcoing 2001 - 2010
-
IMPRIMERIE LEFEVERE- Tourcoing 2002 - 2010
-
Imprimerie Moutier- Ronchin 2011 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Philippe BLANQUART
-
Vit à :
RONCHIN, France
-
Né le :
9 avril 1965 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
R.A.S
Profession :
Imprimeur
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Philippe BLANQUART a ajouté 1 Er Regiment Du Train à son parcours militaire
-
Philippe BLANQUART a ajouté 120ème Régiment Du Train à son parcours militaire
-
Philippe BLANQUART a ajouté 120ème Régiment Du Train à son parcours militaire
-
Philippe BLANQUART a ajouté Imprimerie Moutier à son parcours professionnel
-
Philippe BLANQUART a ajouté IMPRIMERIE LEFEVERE à son parcours professionnel
-
Philippe BLANQUART a ajouté IMPRIMERIE LEFEVERE à son parcours professionnel
-
Philippe BLANQUART a ajouté Landouzy Imprimerie à son parcours professionnel
-
Philippe BLANQUART a ajouté TOP PRINT à son parcours professionnel
-
Philippe BLANQUART a ajouté IMPRIMERIE JEAN DECOSTER à son parcours professionnel
-
Philippe BLANQUART a ajouté LYCEE CESAR BAGGIO à son parcours scolaire
-
Philippe BLANQUART a ajouté Collège Gernez Rieux à son parcours scolaire
-
Philippe BLANQUART a ajouté ECOLE JEAN MOULIN à son parcours scolaire