Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

  • ECMMSSA

     -  Mondeville

    GESTION ADMINISTRATIVE ET FINANCIERE DE LA CHEFFERIE MEDICALE A BAGNOLE DE L'ORNE

    1983 - 1984

Parcours entreprise

  • CABINET JEAN DUPAIN  - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Rouen

    ASSISTANT DE CABINET

    1984 - 1986

  • SOFRESA  - Cadre comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Saint cloud

    RESPONSABLE DE LA COMPTABILITE DES FILIALES

    1986 - 1990

  • FINA FRANCE  - Cadre comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Rueil malmaison

    AUDIT DES FILIALES ET RESPONSABLE CONSOLIDATION FRANCE

    1990 - 1991

  • DEFENSE CONSEIL INTERNATIONAL  - Cadre comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Paris

    ADJOINT DU CHEF COMPTABLE

    1991 - maintenant

  • DCI  - Chef comptable adjoint (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Paris 1991 - maintenant

  • Adrexo  - EmployÃ© (Autre)

     -  ORGEVAL

    DISTRIBUTION DE JOURNAUX

    2001 - 2001

Parcours club

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Cherchons ce qui nous rapproche, plutôt que ce qui nous divise.

  • Profession :

    Responsable des comptabilitÃ©s Groupe DCI Adjoint

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

