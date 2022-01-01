Philippe BLONDEAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Sainte Thérèse- Lisieux 1964 - 1968
-
Ecole Jean Macé- Lisieux
DU CE1 AU CM21968 - 1972
-
Lycée Marcel Gambier- Lisieux
DE LA 6EME A LA 5EME1972 - 1974
-
Collège Institut Frémont- Lisieux
BACCALAUREAT SERIE D DE LA 5EME A LA TERMINALE1974 - 1980
-
Institution Frémont- Lisieux 1977 - 1980
-
ECOLE DES CADRES- Neuilly sur seine
BRANCHE GESTION FINANCIERE/DECS1980 - 1983
Parcours militaire
-
ECMMSSA- Mondeville
GESTION ADMINISTRATIVE ET FINANCIERE DE LA CHEFFERIE MEDICALE A BAGNOLE DE L'ORNE1983 - 1984
Parcours entreprise
-
CABINET JEAN DUPAIN - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Rouen
ASSISTANT DE CABINET1984 - 1986
-
SOFRESA - Cadre comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Saint cloud
RESPONSABLE DE LA COMPTABILITE DES FILIALES1986 - 1990
-
FINA FRANCE - Cadre comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Rueil malmaison
AUDIT DES FILIALES ET RESPONSABLE CONSOLIDATION FRANCE1990 - 1991
-
DEFENSE CONSEIL INTERNATIONAL - Cadre comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Paris
ADJOINT DU CHEF COMPTABLE1991 - maintenant
-
DCI - Chef comptable adjoint (ComptabilitÃ©)- Paris 1991 - maintenant
-
Adrexo - EmployÃ© (Autre)- ORGEVAL
DISTRIBUTION DE JOURNAUX2001 - 2001
Parcours club
-
ASL DE ROCOURT- Acheres 1997 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Philippe BLONDEAU
-
-
NÃ© en :
1961 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Cherchons ce qui nous rapproche, plutôt que ce qui nous divise.
Profession :
Responsable des comptabilitÃ©s Groupe DCI Adjoint
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
