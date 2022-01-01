Philippe BOILAY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Jeanne D'arc- Vernon 1982 - 1984
-
Ecole Jeanne D'arc- Vernon 1983 - 1984
-
JEAN MOULIN- Les andelys 1985 - 1987
-
Lycée Professionnel Lavoisier- Le havre 1987 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
-
Renault - Technicien (Technique)- LARDY 1992 - 1996
-
Renault - Technicien (Technique)- CLEON 1996 - maintenant
-
CENTRE TECHNIQUE RENAULT AUBEVOYE- Aubevoye 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Philippe BOILAY
-
Vit à :
LE TRONQUAY, France
-
Né le :
8 juin 1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien de projet
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
