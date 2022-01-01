Philippe BOILLAT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours club
-
ASPTT- Villecresnes 1972 - 1981
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole D'atilly (Villecresnes)- Villecresnes 1973 - 1978
-
Ces 900- Grigny 1979 - 1980
-
Collège Henri Barbusse- Bagneux 1980 - 1982
-
Collège Jean Macé- Perpignan 1982 - 1983
-
Lycée Francois Arago- Perpignan 1983 - 1986
-
Lycée Notre-dame De Betharram- Lestelle betharram 1985 - 1986
-
Lycée Notre-dame Du Bon Secours- Perpignan 1986 - 1987
-
Facultée De Médecine- Montpellier 1988 - 1989
-
FAC SCIENCES ECONOMIQUES- Montpellier 1989 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
TELESERVICE LE CABLE- Perpignan 1991 - 1992
-
Editions Caraibes- Pointe a pitre 1992 - 1995
-
TELESERVICE LE CABLE- Lyon 1995 - 1996
-
Vernou Jalousy- Petit bourg 1997 - 2003
-
K PAR K- Perpignan 2003 - 2004
-
BOILLAT ALU- Perpignan 2004 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
Ecole D'application De L'infanterie- Montpellier 1991 - 1991
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Philippe BOILLAT
-
Vit à :
CORNEILLA LA RIVIERE, France
-
Né en :
1967 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
CHEF D'ENTREPRISE
Mes goûts et passions
-
