Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Sainte Marguerite (Cieux)- Cieux 1976 - 1980
-
Ecole Nantiat (Nantiat)- Nantiat 1980 - 1983
-
Collège Maryse Bastié- Nantiat 1984 - 1988
Parcours entreprise
-
Intermarché Ventadour- Limoges 1998 - 2002
-
Carrefour - Mamager métier (Commercial)- TOURVILLE LA RIVIERE 2002 - 2006
-
Carrefour - Manager de rayon (Autre)- DIJON 2006 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
US GENLIS- Genlis 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Philippe BONNETEAUD
-
Vit à :
GENLIS, France
-
Né le :
29 mars 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Formateur
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3