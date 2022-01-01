Philippe BRILLON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Paul Langevin - Henri Wallon (Longuyon)- Longuyon 1966 - 1969
-
ECOLE DES ALLONDIERES- Longuyon 1969 - 1973
-
Collège Albert Lebrun- Longuyon 1974 - 1978
-
Lycée Technique De Talange- Talange 1978 - 1982
-
ECOLE DU BATIMENT ET DES TRAVAUX PUBLICS- Vincennes 1982 - 1985
Parcours militaire
-
24ème Gc- Tubingen 1985 - 1986
Parcours entreprise
-
COLAS IDF NORMANDIE - Chef de chantier routier (Production)- Bonneuil sur marne 1986 - 1990
-
Perfosol Sepicos - Chef de chantier fondations profondes (Production)- Saint ouen l'aumone 1990 - 1991
-
VITURAT - Chef de chantier (Production)- Vitry sur seine 1999 - 2005
-
SETP - Chef de chantier (Production)- Thiais 2006 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Philippe BRILLON
-
Vit Ã :
GAGNY, France
-
NÃ© en :
1963 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de chantier
Situation familiale :
pacsÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
