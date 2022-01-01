Philippe BRILLON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • COLAS IDF NORMANDIE  - Chef de chantier routier (Production)

     -  Bonneuil sur marne 1986 - 1990

  • Perfosol Sepicos  - Chef de chantier fondations profondes (Production)

     -  Saint ouen l'aumone 1990 - 1991

  • VITURAT  - Chef de chantier (Production)

     -  Vitry sur seine 1999 - 2005

  • SETP  - Chef de chantier (Production)

     -  Thiais 2006 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Philippe BRILLON

  • Vit Ã  :

    GAGNY, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1963 (60 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Chef de chantier

  • Situation familiale :

    pacsÃ©(e)

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :