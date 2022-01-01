Philippe CHAPELAS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

Parcours militaire

  • Ba 721  - Brevet Ã©lÃ©mentaire Photographe

     -  Rochefort 1980 - 1981

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Philippe CHAPELAS

  • Vit Ã  :

    PERIGUEUX, France

  • NÃ© le :

    11 juin 1963 (58 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Un petit bonjour à tous et à toutes, quel plaisir de pouvoir vous retrouver sur ce site et qui sait vous rencontrer peut etre un jour?

  • Profession :

    DELEGUE MEDICAL

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :