Philippe CHAPELAS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Maternelle Saint Astier- Saint astier 1967 - 1969
-
Ecole Mounet Sully (Saint Astier)- Saint astier 1969 - 1974
-
Collège Arthur Rimbaud- Saint astier 1974 - 1978
-
Cned De Vanves- Vanves 1985 - 1989
-
Cned Grenoble- Grenoble 1989 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
Eetaa 722 Saintes - Eleve Technicien- Saintes 1978 - 1980
-
Base Aérienne 118 - MECANICIEN PHOTO- Mont de marsan 1981 - 1988
-
Da 188 Djibouti - MÃ©canicien Photo- Paris 1988 - 1989
-
Ba118 Mont De Marsan - MÃ©canicien Photo- Mont de marsan 1989 - 1994
Parcours militaire
-
Ba 721 - Brevet Ã©lÃ©mentaire Photographe- Rochefort 1980 - 1981
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Philippe CHAPELAS
-
Vit Ã :
PERIGUEUX, France
-
NÃ© le :
11 juin 1963 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Un petit bonjour à tous et à toutes, quel plaisir de pouvoir vous retrouver sur ce site et qui sait vous rencontrer peut etre un jour?
Profession :
DELEGUE MEDICAL
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Philippe CHAPELAS a reconnu Pascal NARDOU sur la photo CE1 Septembre 1970. Cliché diffèrent.
-
Philippe CHAPELAS a reconnu Philippe CHAPELAS sur la photo P89-Visite BA Orléans
-
Philippe CHAPELAS a reconnu Laurence GOURGUES (ECLANCHER) sur la photo CM1-1973
-
Philippe CHAPELAS a reconnu Philippe BARTHELET sur la photo CM1-1973
-
Philippe CHAPELAS a reconnu Frederic BEAUSIR sur la photo CM1-1973
-
Philippe CHAPELAS a reconnu Jean Pierre CRUZOLS sur la photo CM1-1973
-
Philippe CHAPELAS a reconnu Philippe CHAPELAS sur la photo CM1-1973
-
Philippe CHAPELAS a reconnu Michel NASTA sur la photo CE1 Septembre 1970. Cliché diffèrent.
-
Philippe CHAPELAS a reconnu Maryse PALKA sur la photo CE1 Septembre 1970. Cliché diffèrent.
-
Philippe CHAPELAS a reconnu Philippe BARTHELET sur la photo CE1 Septembre 1970. Cliché diffèrent.
-
Philippe CHAPELAS a reconnu Philippe CHAPELAS sur la photo CE1 Septembre 1970. Cliché diffèrent.
-
Philippe CHAPELAS a reconnu Pascal NARDOU sur la photo Cours Préparatoire
-
Philippe CHAPELAS a reconnu Philippe BARTHELET sur la photo Cours Préparatoire
-
Philippe CHAPELAS a reconnu Eric BARDOT sur la photo Maternelle 1ère année