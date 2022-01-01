Philippe CHRESTIEN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE BISSON- Lorient 1963 - 1967
ECOLE SAINTE BRIGITTE- Lorient 1967 - 1971
Collège Institut De La Retraite- Lorient 1971 - 1975
Lycée Saint-louis- Lorient
Bac D1975 - 1979
IUT MESURES PHYSIQUES- Saint nazaire 1981 - 2007
INSTITUT CONTROL DATA- Paris 1982 - 1983
Parcours militaire
SEIDAC- Houilles
Matelot Infor1983 - 1984
Parcours entreprise
SLIGOS - Informaticien (Informatique)- Vineuil 1985 - 2007
ATOS ORIGN TELESERVICES - Informaticien (Informatique)- Vineuil 1985 - 2001
Atos - Snt - Informaticien (Informatique)- Vineuil 2001 - 2003
SNT FRANCE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Vineuil 2001 - 2003
SNT - Informaticien (Informatique)- Vineuil 2001 - 2007
VITALICOM - Informaticien (Informatique)- Vineuil 2003 - 2006
Groupe Acticall-vitalicom - Informaticien (Informatique)- Vineuil 2006 - 2008
SMABTP (Groupe Sma) - Informaticien (Informatique)- ORLEANS 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Philippe CHRESTIEN
Vit à :
LA CHAUSSEE SAINT VICTOR, France
Né en :
1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
