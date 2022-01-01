Philippe CLAEYS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE RENE LECOCQ- Tourcoing
ecole maternelle rue des villas1955 - 1957
-
ECOLE SAINT BLAISE- Tourcoing 1963 - 1965
-
Collège Cardinal Liénart- Tourcoing 1965 - 1967
-
ECOLE INDUSTRIELLE ET COMMERCIALE- Tourcoing 1967 - 1971
Parcours club
-
FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION DU BLANC SEAU- Tourcoing
FABS1960 - 1994
Parcours militaire
-
16ème Groupe De Chasseurs Mécanisés- Saarbrucken 1973 - 1974
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Philippe CLAEYS
-
Vit à :
CARVIN, France
-
Né en :
1953 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Gerant de societe
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3