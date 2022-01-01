Philippe DEREGNAUCOURT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • Capgemini

     -  LILLE 1982 - 1984

  • Alcatel Thomson (Alcatel Lucent)  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  LYON 1984 - 1985

  • TREFILEUROPE  - Chef de projet (Informatique)

     -  Bourg en bresse 1985 - 1992

  • POMMERY  - Responsable informatique (Informatique)

     -  Reims 1992 - 1995

  • GRAVOGRAPH  - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)

     -  La chapelle saint luc 1995 - 1998

  • NOURICIA  - Responsable informatique (Informatique)

     -  Troyes 1998 - 2004

  • Atele  - Consultant en informatique (Informatique)

     -  Troyes 2006 - maintenant

  • Profession :

    Consultant informatique

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcé(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

