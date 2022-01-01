Philippe DEREGNAUCOURT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
école Lamartine- Lomme 1962 - 1966
Collège Jean Jaurès- Lomme 1966 - 1971
Lycée Jean Perrin - Autre (Voie générale)- Lambersart 1971 - 1974
INSTITUT TECHNIQUE DE ROUBAIX- Roubaix 1974 - 1980
Parcours entreprise
Capgemini- LILLE 1982 - 1984
Alcatel Thomson (Alcatel Lucent) - Informaticien (Informatique)- LYON 1984 - 1985
TREFILEUROPE - Chef de projet (Informatique)- Bourg en bresse 1985 - 1992
POMMERY - Responsable informatique (Informatique)- Reims 1992 - 1995
GRAVOGRAPH - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- La chapelle saint luc 1995 - 1998
NOURICIA - Responsable informatique (Informatique)- Troyes 1998 - 2004
Atele - Consultant en informatique (Informatique)- Troyes 2006 - maintenant
Parcours club
CERCLE BRESSAN- Bourg en bresse 1989 - 1992
Pays D'othe Troyes Chapter- Troyes 2003 - 2007
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Philippe DEREGNAUCOURT
Vit à :
TROYES, France
Né en :
1955 (68 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Consultant informatique
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
