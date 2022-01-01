Philippe DUHAMEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège Pablo-néruda- Aulnay sous bois 1978 - 1982
Lycée Professionnel Leo Lagrange- Bondy 1982 - 1984
Parcours entreprise
Sté Remat - Paies- Paris 1984 - 1987
SEIGA MITSUBISHI- Rungis 1987 - 1996
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC FRANCE- Rueil malmaison 1996 - 2000
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC EUROPE- Nanterre 2000 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Philippe DUHAMEL
Vit à :
ACHERES, France
Né en :
1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Marketing
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
2