Philippe DUHAMEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Philippe DUHAMEL

  • Vit à :

    ACHERES, France

  • Né en :

    1966 (56 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Marketing

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcé(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    • Autres

    Instruments de musique

    • Autres

    Goûts musicaux

    • Autres

    Sports

    • Autres

    Lectures

    • Autres

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :