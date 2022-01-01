Philippe HELARI (PHILIPPE HELARI) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
PASTEUR- Petite synthe 1959 - 1967
-
Lycée Professionnel Fernand Léger- Coudekerque branche 1971 - 1975
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Philippe HELARI (PHILIPPE HELARI)
-
Vit à :
GRANDE SYNTHE, France
-
Né le :
24 avril 1955 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
