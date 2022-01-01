Philippe HUPONT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Philippe HUPONT

  • Vit Ã  :

    LIMOGES, France

  • NÃ© le :

    24 mars 1955 (67 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    ANCIENS PROSPECTEURS DE LA CGG J'ATTENDS AVEC IMPATIENCE DE VOS NOUVELLES

  • Profession :

    GEOMETRE-TOPOGRAPHE

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :