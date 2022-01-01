Philippe HUPONT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Communale- Courchamps
Instituteur : M.Potard (et Mme)1961 - 1966
-
Collège Lucien Millet- Doue la fontaine
Prof de latin : M. AndrÃ© DUMONT1967 - 1971
-
Lycée D'etat De Saumur- Saumur 1970 - 1974
Parcours militaire
-
4eme Cuirassiers- Bitche 1974 - 1975
Parcours entreprise
-
Cgg - Compagnie Générale De Géophysique - Prospecteur-Topographe (Technique)- MASSY 1975 - 1981
-
Hue-chefer - Conducteur de travaux- Poitiers 1981 - 1984
-
Afpa Egletons 19 - Technicien GÃ©omÃ¨tre topographe (Technique)- Egletons
Professeurs : Georges FOURET et RÃ©gis LAJONIE1985 - 1985
-
Cgg - Compagnie Générale De Géophysique - Prospecteur-Topographe (Technique)- MASSY 1985 - 1992
-
VILLE DE LIMOGES - Topographe (Technique)- Limoges 1993 - 2020
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Philippe HUPONT
-
Vit Ã :
LIMOGES, France
-
NÃ© le :
24 mars 1955 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
ANCIENS PROSPECTEURS DE LA CGG J'ATTENDS AVEC IMPATIENCE DE VOS NOUVELLES
Profession :
GEOMETRE-TOPOGRAPHE
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - Libye - Maroc - Royaume-Uni - Suisse - Syrie - ThaÃ¯lande - Turquie - YÃ©men
-
