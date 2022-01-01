Philippe JEANNET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Albert Bayet (Nevers)- Nevers 1974 - 1980
-
Ecole De La Jonction- Nevers
Etablissement aussi nommÃ© "Albert Bayet".1974 - 1980
-
ROMAIN ROLLAND- Varennes vauzelles 1980 - 1982
-
Collège Henri Wallon- Varennes vauzelles 1982 - 1987
-
Lycée Jules Renard- Nevers 1987 - 1988
-
Lycée Raoul Follereau- Nevers 1988 - 1990
-
AFPA- Quetigny 1993 - 1994
-
Université Blaise Pascal : Clermont-ferrand Ii- Clermont ferrand 2000 - 2002
Parcours militaire
-
CIGA AUXERRE- Auxerre 1990 - 1990
Parcours club
-
Les Extrasociés- Nevers 1990 - 1993
-
AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL- Nevers 1990 - 1993
-
Badminton Club De Nevers (Bcn)- Nevers 1995 - 2000
-
ASSOCIATIONS REGARDS- Varennes vauzelles 1999 - 2007
-
2f Open Js - Badminton- Nevers 2000 - 2005
-
F.s.g.t. (Fédé. Sportive Et Gymnique Du Travail)- Nevers 2000 - 2005
-
Société Des Auteurs De Bourgogne- Dijon 2001 - 2006
-
Volants De Nevers (Vdn)- Nevers 2002 - maintenant
-
2f Open Js - Badminton- Nevers 2009 - 2010
-
Conseil Local De Développement Durable (Cl2d)- Nevers 2011 - 2014
-
Office De Tourisme De Nevers Et Sa Région- Nevers 2013 - 2015
-
Association Des Habitants Du Lotissement De La Pétroque De Nevers (Alp)- Nevers
PrÃ©sident-fondateur.2016 - 2017
-
Nevers Fm- Coulanges les nevers
Chroniqueur dans l'Ã©mission "Devinez-moi", animÃ©e par Marc AnthÃ©or2016 - 2017
Parcours entreprise
-
ASSOCIATION LES FRANCAS DE LA NIEVRE- Nevers 1992 - 1994
-
Sdis 58 - Chef de service informatique (Informatique)- Varennes vauzelles 1994 - 2016
-
SIEEEN - Chef de projet qualitÃ©, organisation, dÃ©matÃ©rialisation et adjoint au chef de service (Informatique)- Nevers 2016 - 2020
-
CONSEIL DEPARTEMENTAL DE LA NIEVRE - Chef du Service Infrastructures et Projets NumÃ©riques (Informatique)- Nevers 2021 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Philippe JEANNET
-
Vit Ã :
NEVERS, France
-
NÃ© le :
2 avril 1971 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour et bienvenue sur ma fiche. Pour me (re)découvrir : cypris.fr
Profession :
Chef de service informatique
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
-
Philippe JEANNET a ajoutÃ© CONSEIL DEPARTEMENTAL DE LA NIEVRE Ã son parcours professionnel
-
-
-
-
Philippe JEANNET a ajoutÃ© Association Des Habitants Du Lotissement De La Pétroque De Nevers (Alp) Ã son parcours sportif
-
Philippe JEANNET a ajoutÃ© Nevers Fm Ã son parcours sportif
-
Philippe JEANNET a ajoutÃ© Office De Tourisme De Nevers Et Sa Région Ã son parcours sportif
-
Philippe JEANNET a ajoutÃ© CIGA AUXERRE Ã son parcours militaire
-
Philippe JEANNET a ajoutÃ© SIEEEN Ã son parcours professionnel
-
-
Philippe JEANNET a reconnu Philippe JEANNET sur la photo 4ème B
-
Philippe JEANNET a reconnu Philippe JEANNET sur la photo 3ème
-
Philippe JEANNET a reconnu Philippe JEANNET sur la photo CM1
-
Philippe JEANNET a reconnu Philippe JEANNET sur la photo CM2