Philippe KERRIEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Des Grès- Bollene 1967 - 1970
-
Cité 4- Bollene 1970 - 1975
-
Collège Henri Boudon- Bollene 1975 - 1979
-
Lycée Jean-henri Fabre- Carpentras 1979 - 1984
Parcours entreprise
-
EURODIF PRODUCTION- Pierrelatte 1989 - 1990
-
CIH (Edf - Electricité De France) - Technicien (Technique)- MARSEILLE 1990 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Philippe KERRIEL
-
Vit à :
MARSEILLE, France
-
Né le :
26 oct. 1964 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Automaticien
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Bangladesh - Belgique - Danemark - Émirats Arabes Unis - Espagne - France - Grèce - Italie - Japon - Luxembourg - Norvège - Pays-Bas - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - Haïti - République Dominicaine - Suisse - Thaïlande
-
Philippe KERRIEL a reconnu Pascal BOREL sur la photo terminale F3
-
Philippe KERRIEL a reconnu Olivier CHAUVET sur la photo terminale F3
-
Philippe KERRIEL a reconnu Didier COUSTON sur la photo terminale F3
-
Philippe KERRIEL a reconnu Bruno MAILLOT sur la photo terminale F3
-
Philippe KERRIEL a reconnu Philippe KERRIEL sur la photo terminale F3
-
Philippe KERRIEL a reconnu Claude GIORGIO sur la photo CM1
-
Philippe KERRIEL a reconnu Halima KAHLI sur la photo CE2
-
Philippe KERRIEL a reconnu Claude GIORGIO sur la photo CE2
-
Philippe KERRIEL a reconnu Philippe KERRIEL sur la photo CE2
-
Philippe KERRIEL a reconnu Thierry FERNANDEZ sur la photo CE2