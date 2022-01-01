Philippe LARGER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Ecole Gendarmerie (Ciga)

     -  Auxerre

    Service informatique et telecom

    1991 - 1992

  • LOGITUD  - Analyste programmeur (Informatique)

     -  Illzach 1992 - 1993

  • AENIX  - Ingenieur support (Informatique)

     -  Belfort

    Responsable Technique

    1993 - 1997

  • EURINFO

     -  Pfastatt 1997 - 1997

  • IFS FRANCE  - Responsable de service (Informatique)

     -  Mulhouse

    Responsable du service Systémes & Réseaux

    1997 - 2001

  • Compuware (Suisse)  - Delivery Consultant (Informatique)

     -  Baden 2001 - 2013

  • British Telecom  - Customer Success - Product Lead Integration Manager (Informatique)

     -  Bale 2013 - maintenant

  • British Telecom  - Digital Manufacturing/industries Sales Specialist (Informatique)

     -  Bale 2022 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Philippe LARGER

  • Vit à :

    VALDOIE, France

  • Né le :

    19 déc. 1968 (53 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Solution Delivery Consultant

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

