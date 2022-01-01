Philippe LARGER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école De La Pépinière- Belfort 1971 - 1979
-
Collège Mozart- Danjoutin 1979 - 1983
-
Lycée Condorcet- Belfort 1983 - 1988
-
Iut De Belfort-montbeliard- Belfort 1988 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
Ecole Gendarmerie (Ciga)- Auxerre
Service informatique et telecom1991 - 1992
-
LOGITUD - Analyste programmeur (Informatique)- Illzach 1992 - 1993
-
AENIX - Ingenieur support (Informatique)- Belfort
Responsable Technique1993 - 1997
-
EURINFO- Pfastatt 1997 - 1997
-
IFS FRANCE - Responsable de service (Informatique)- Mulhouse
Responsable du service Systémes & Réseaux1997 - 2001
-
Compuware (Suisse) - Delivery Consultant (Informatique)- Baden 2001 - 2013
-
British Telecom - Customer Success - Product Lead Integration Manager (Informatique)- Bale 2013 - maintenant
-
British Telecom - Digital Manufacturing/industries Sales Specialist (Informatique)- Bale 2022 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Philippe LARGER
-
Vit à :
VALDOIE, France
-
Né le :
19 déc. 1968 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Solution Delivery Consultant
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2