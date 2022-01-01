Philippe LEFEBVRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SOPHIE GERMAIN- Lille 1978 - 1979
-
Collège Franklin- Lille 1979 - 1983
-
Lycée Faidherbe- Lille 1983 - 1986
-
Université Des Sciences Et Technologies De Lille (Ustl) : Lille I- Lille 1986 - 1991
Parcours militaire
-
ECOLE DU SERVICE DE SANTE DES ARMEES- Bron
CASERNE VETERINAIRE DE LA BUIRE1991 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
3i-tourcoing- Tourcoing 1993 - 2000
-
3i- Tourcoing 1993 - 2000
-
A-sis- Tourcoing 2000 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Philippe LEFEBVRE
-
Vit à :
ROUBAIX, France
-
Né en :
1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingénieur en informatique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Philippe LEFEBVRE a reconnu Philippe LEFEBVRE sur la photo Seconde
-
Philippe LEFEBVRE a ajouté 3i-tourcoing à son parcours professionnel