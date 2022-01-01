Philippe LEMAITRE-MONTRET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Maternel L Abbaye- Poissy 1962 - 1965
-
Ecole De L'abbaye- Poissy
instituteur (trice) Mr PINEL Mr BERNARD Mme MOREAU Mme ???1965 - 1973
-
Lycée Le Corbusier- Poissy 1973 - 1974
-
Cet Boulevard Devaux Poissy- Poissy 1974 - 1977
Parcours entreprise
-
Vendeur Sur Les Marchés - VENDEUR SUR LES MARCHES/resp (Autre)- Tours 1973 - 1985
-
Chrysler France-talbot-peugot - ELECTRICIEN AUTO /MECANO/SELLERIE (Production)- Hordain
14 ANNÉE DE DÉPLACEMENTS RETOUCHEUR USINES DU GROUPE PSA /PCA1977 - 2019
Parcours militaire
-
P.e.g Vincennes- Vincennes 1979 - 1980
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Philippe LEMAITRE-MONTRET
-
Vit à :
COURSAN 11100, France
-
Né le :
2 nov. 1959 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Electricien auto
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
