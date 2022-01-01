Philippe MACHADO est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • CERMA  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  Evry 1998 - 2000

  • KAPTECH

     -  Puteaux 2000 - 2000

  • Kaptech  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  Evry 2000 - 2001

  • KAPTECH  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  Creteil 2001 - 2002

  • Schlumberger Limited  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  MONTROUGE 2002 - 2002

  • DIAGNOSYS  - IngÃ©nieur (Technique)

     -  Emerainville 2002 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Philippe MACHADO

  • Vit Ã  :

    ROISSY EN BRIE, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1975 (47 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Technicien

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

