Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Notre-dame De Bury- Margency 1958 - 1962
-
Lycée Notre-dame De Bury- Margency 1963 - 1965
-
Collège Saint-exupéry- Rubelles 1965 - 1967
-
Saint-exupery- Rubelles 1965 - 1967
-
COURS POLLES- Paris 1967 - 1968
-
ECOLE NATIONALE SUP DES TECHNIQUES INDUSTRIELLES ET DES MINES DE DOUAI- Douai 1968 - 1971
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Philippe MAGDALOU
-
Vit à :
PONTOISE, France
-
Né en :
1948 (74 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Artisan Encadreur
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible