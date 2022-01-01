Philippe MONET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME DE LA CONSOLATION- Tourcoing 1958 - 1960
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME DE LA CONSOLATION- Tourcoing 1960 - 1964
-
ECOLE SAINT LOUIS- Tourcoing 1960 - 1965
-
Collège Charles Péguy- Tourcoing 1965 - 1969
-
Lycée Industriel Et Commercial Privé- Tourcoing
obtention du bac B1969 - 1973
-
Lycée Industriel Et Commercial Privé - Autre- Tourcoing 1969 - 1973
-
BTS GASTON BERGER- Lille
commerce international1973 - 1975
Parcours militaire
-
71 ème Rg- Oissel 1975 - 1976
Parcours entreprise
-
SMABTP (Groupe Sma) - EmployÃ© administratif (Administratif)- MARCQ EN BAROEUL 1976 - 1986
-
ASSURANCES DELEPLANQUE - RetraitÃ© (Administratif)- Lille 2016 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
Laventie Oxygene- Laventie 2001 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Philippe MONET
-
Vit Ã :
LAVENTIE, France
-
NÃ© le :
26 mai 1954 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Philippe MONET a reconnu Philippe MONET sur la photo classe de 8e, année scolaire 1963-1964
-
Philippe MONET a ajoutÃ© 2 photos Ã son album 26 mai