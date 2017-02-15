Philippe NICOLLET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
LES TILLEULS PLATEAU- Mondeville 1960 - 1969
-
Lycée Malherbe- Caen 1969 - 1974
-
Institut Saint-lo- Agneaux
Un trÃ¨s court et trÃ¨s mauvais souvenir1974 - 1975
-
BLAISE PASCAL- Caen 1975 - 1977
-
INSTITUT DU VAUGUEUX- Caen 1979 - 1979
-
IUT MESURES PHYSIQUES- Caen 1980 - 1980
-
Université De Caen- Caen 2010 - 2011
Parcours militaire
-
CIPM- Caen 1976 - 1976
-
EOR- Coetquidan bellevue 1977 - 1978
-
22iem Rima- Albi 1978 - 1978
Parcours entreprise
-
REX ROTARY SAS - ReprÃ©sentant (Autre)- Caen 1980 - 1980
-
Lloyd Continental* - ReprÃ©sentant (Autre)- Caen 1981 - 1981
-
Comptoir Medical Pyreneen - Repr (Autre)- Perpignan 1981 - 1982
-
3m Santé - ReprÃ©sentant (Autre)- Malakoff 1982 - 1990
-
PROTEK SYNTHES - Representant (Autre)- Etupes 1991 - 1995
-
Protek Ouest - Direction rÃ©gionale (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Saint herblain 1995 - 1999
-
HARLEY DAVIDSON CAEN - GÃ©rant- Caen 2000 - 2018
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Philippe NICOLLET
-
Vit Ã :
CAEN, France
-
NÃ© en :
1957 (65 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Dirigeant
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Andorre - Belgique - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - GrÃ¨ce - IsraÃ«l - - Royaume-Uni - SuÃ¨de - Suisse
-
Philippe NICOLLET a reconnu Philippe NICOLLET sur la photo 10ème Cie - 2ème section - Promotion VERDUN