Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE ALPHONSE DAUDET- Lyon 1989 - 1993
Collège Jean Perrin- Lyon 1993 - 1997
Lycée Jean Perrin- Lyon 1997 - 2001
Institut D'administration Des Entreprises (Iae) Université Jean Moulin La Manu Lyon Iii- Lyon 2001 - 2002
Université De Savoie : Chambery- Chambery 2002 - 2006
Parcours entreprise
HOTEL MIRABEAU - Attaché commercial (Commercial)- Monte carlo 2006 - 2006
LSO - Chef de projet (Commercial)- Monaco 2006 - 2009
PROTOURISME - Auditeur (Commercial)- Chambery 2010 - 2010
Hotel Majestic Barrière - Responsable opérationnel Groupes et Evénements (Commercial)- Cannes 2010 - 2015
PAVILLON TRAITEUR - Chef de projet (Commercial)- Mouans sartoux 2015 - 2017
Palais Des Congrès Antibes - Chef de projet (Commercial)- Juan les pins 2017 - 2018
Plug In - Responsable d'affaires grands comptes (Commercial)- Monaco 2018 - 2022
INNBOX - Responsable Adjoint Multisites (Commercial)- Mandelieu la napoule 2022 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Philippe ORENGIA
Vit à :
CANNES, France
Né le :
6 avril 1982 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
