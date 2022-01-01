Philippe ORENGIA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • HOTEL MIRABEAU  - Attaché commercial (Commercial)

     -  Monte carlo 2006 - 2006

  • LSO  - Chef de projet (Commercial)

     -  Monaco 2006 - 2009

  • PROTOURISME  - Auditeur (Commercial)

     -  Chambery 2010 - 2010

  • Hotel Majestic Barrière  - Responsable opérationnel Groupes et Evénements (Commercial)

     -  Cannes 2010 - 2015

  • PAVILLON TRAITEUR  - Chef de projet (Commercial)

     -  Mouans sartoux 2015 - 2017

  • Palais Des Congrès Antibes  - Chef de projet (Commercial)

     -  Juan les pins 2017 - 2018

  • Plug In  - Responsable d'affaires grands comptes (Commercial)

     -  Monaco 2018 - 2022

  • INNBOX  - Responsable Adjoint Multisites (Commercial)

     -  Mandelieu la napoule 2022 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Philippe ORENGIA

  • Vit à :

    CANNES, France

  • Né le :

    6 avril 1982 (40 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages