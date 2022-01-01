Philippe PARISON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT LEON IX- Nancy 1972 - 1980
-
école De Radio électricité- Nancy 1980 - 1985
-
Lycée Henri Loritz- Nancy 1985 - 1987
Parcours militaire
-
2eme Rhc Friedrichshafen -- Friedrichshafen 1987 - 1988
Parcours entreprise
-
Gaz De France Direction Transport- Nancy 1988 - 2009
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Philippe PARISON
-
Vit à :
SAULXURES LES NANCY, France
-
Né en :
1964 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - Italie - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
-
-
-
