Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Étouy

Philippe PATAEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Usinor Montataire 60  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Montataire 1987 - 1990

  • ACOR INFORMATIQUE  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Paris 1990 - 1998

  • IONIS  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Boulogne billancourt 1998 - maintenant

  • GIECENT  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  La défense

    Informaticien (Ingénieur Système DB2)

    2007 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Philippe PATAEZ

  • Vit à :

    ETOUY, France

  • Né le :

    19 juin 1963 (58 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Informaticien

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Animaux

    Voyages