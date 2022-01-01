RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Étouy
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jean Casse (Thiverny)- Thiverny 1966 - 1973
-
Collège Edouard Herriot- Nogent sur oise 1973 - 1977
-
Lycée Gournay- Creil 1977 - 1981
-
Lycée Cassini- Clermont 1981 - 1982
Parcours entreprise
-
Usinor Montataire 60 - Informaticien (Informatique)- Montataire 1987 - 1990
-
ACOR INFORMATIQUE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris 1990 - 1998
-
IONIS - Informaticien (Informatique)- Boulogne billancourt 1998 - maintenant
-
GIECENT - Informaticien (Informatique)- La défense
Informaticien (Ingénieur Système DB2)2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Philippe PATAEZ
-
Vit à :
ETOUY, France
-
Né le :
19 juin 1963 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2