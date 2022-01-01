Philippe PHILIPPE TRIQUENOT (TRIQUENOT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Bellevue- Albi 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Bellevue- Albi
J'Ã©tais en 1Ã¨re S puis, Terminale C.1988 - 1992
-
Iut De Rodez Université De Toulouse I- Rodez
J'Ã©tais Ã©tudiant dans le dÃ©partement Informatique. Je continue Ã faire mumuse avec des claviers et des souris pour gagner ma vie. :))1992 - 1994
-
Iup Génie Informatique (Ufr Sciences Et Technologie)- La rochelle
J'Ã©tais Ã©tudiant en 2Ã¨me puis 3Ã¨me annÃ©e Ã l'IUP.1994 - 1996
Parcours militaire
-
Etat Major 3ème Ra Bordeaux-paty- Bordeaux 1996 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
Sogeti - Informaticien (Informatique)- LUXEMBOURG 1997 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Philippe PHILIPPE TRIQUENOT (TRIQUENOT)
-
Vit Ã :
AUDUN-LE-TICHE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
IT Solution Architect
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Philippe PHILIPPE TRIQUENOT (TRIQUENOT) a reconnu Philippe TRIQUENOT sur la photo 1ère 9 90-91
-
Philippe PHILIPPE TRIQUENOT (TRIQUENOT) a reconnu StÃ©phan JULIEN sur la photo T C
-
Philippe PHILIPPE TRIQUENOT (TRIQUENOT) a reconnu Philippe TRIQUENOT sur la photo T C
-
Philippe PHILIPPE TRIQUENOT (TRIQUENOT) a reconnu Ralph SIEGFRIED sur la photo T C