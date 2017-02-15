Philippe PINELLI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • Ajilon Sales & Marketing  - EmployÃ© (Autre)

     -  Saint mande

    Merchandiseur intÃ©rimaire pour me payer mes Ã©tudes.

    2001 - 2003

  • Unisabi - Masterfoods  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Saint denis de l'hotel

    Promoteur des ventes (MSA)

    2004 - 2004

  • Danone  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  LEVALLOIS PERRET

    1 annÃ©e = Chef d''Ã©quipe intÃ©grÃ© et depuis Janvier 2006 = Chef de marchÃ©

    2005 - maintenant

  PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Philippe PINELLI

  Vit Ã  :

    VEYRE MONTON, France

  NÃ© le :

    8 juil. 1979 (43 ans)

    En pleine reconversion, vers l'informatique, mon premiers Diplôme, je tente d'y retourner 20ans après !!

    Administrateur SystÃ¨mes et RÃ©seaux

    cÃ©libataire

