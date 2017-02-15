Philippe PINELLI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE MARGUERITE LONG- Nimes 1985 - 1990
Collège Feuchères- Nimes 1990 - 1995
Lycée D'enseignement Général Et Technologique Agricole De Rodilhan- Rodilhan
BAC STAE puis BTS AmÃ©nagements paysagers1995 - 2000
Université Vauban- Nimes
Une annÃ©e de DEUG Sociologie2000 - 2001
EPSI- Montpellier
BTS Informatique de gestion, option dÃ©veloppeur d''applications2001 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
Ajilon Sales & Marketing - EmployÃ© (Autre)- Saint mande
Merchandiseur intÃ©rimaire pour me payer mes Ã©tudes.2001 - 2003
Unisabi - Masterfoods - Commercial (Commercial)- Saint denis de l'hotel
Promoteur des ventes (MSA)2004 - 2004
Danone - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- LEVALLOIS PERRET
1 annÃ©e = Chef d''Ã©quipe intÃ©grÃ© et depuis Janvier 2006 = Chef de marchÃ©2005 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Philippe PINELLI
Vit Ã :
VEYRE MONTON, France
NÃ© le :
8 juil. 1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
En pleine reconversion, vers l'informatique, mon premiers Diplôme, je tente d'y retourner 20ans après !!
Profession :
Administrateur SystÃ¨mes et RÃ©seaux
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Bosnie-HerzÃ©govine - Canada - Croatie - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - Italie - Royaume-Uni - Tunisie - Turquie
Philippe PINELLI a reconnu David PHOTION sur la photo 6ème 2
Philippe PINELLI a reconnu Sebastien PREVOT sur la photo 6ème 2
Philippe PINELLI a reconnu Sandrine LARQUET sur la photo 3e2
Philippe PINELLI a reconnu Philippe PINELLI sur la photo 3e2
Philippe PINELLI a reconnu Philippe PINELLI sur la photo 5ème 2
Philippe PINELLI a reconnu Philippe PINELLI sur la photo 6ème 2