Philippe PIQUARD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours club

  • Us Avanne-aveney  - RetraitÃ© (Autre)

     -  Avanne aveney

    salut a tous mes anciens potes de usa attend de vos nouvelles et espÃ¨re vous revoir un de ces jours a plus

    1957 - maintenant

  • BESANCON RACING CLUB

     -  Besancon 1972 - 1979

  • Us Avanne -aveney

     -  Avanne aveney

    recherhe,claude theveot,chazelle,darbois jean louis,millot jean louis thiebault pascal et son frere

    1973 - 1976

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Philippe PIQUARD

  • Vit Ã  :

    ARTHAZ PONT NOTRE DAME, France

  • NÃ© le :

    24 juil. 1957 (64 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Salut les copains attend de vos nouvelles bises a tous
    FILOU

  • Profession :

    RetraitÃ© et heureux

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :