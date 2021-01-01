RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Chamborigaud
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Raoul Dautry- Quessy
Ecole maternelle Raoul Dautry1956 - 1959
-
Ecole Primaire Raoul Dautry- Quessy 1959 - 1966
-
Collège Joliot-curie- Tergnier 1966 - 1970
-
LEP JEANNE D ABOVILLE - Autre (Voie générale)- La fere 1970 - 1972
Parcours entreprise
-
Société Générale De Fonderie - Comptable (Administratif)- Noyon
Service Achats Service Expéditions1972 - 1982
-
SPARE - Responsable informatique (Informatique)- Le blanc mesnil
Responsable informatique1982 - 1988
-
Baxi France (Ex Sgf) - Administrateur Réseaux (Informatique)- Le blanc mesnil
Administrateur Micro & Réseaux1988 - 2013
-
CHAPPEE SA - Administrateur Réseaux (Informatique)- Le blanc mesnil 2013 - 2018
Parcours militaire
-
25 Eme Regiment D'artillerie- Thionville
Administratif au Secrétariat du Chef de Corps1973 - 1974
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Philippe POTEL
-
Vit à :
SEVRAN, France
-
Né le :
8 janv. 1953 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Administrateur Systèmes & Réseaux à la Retraite
Profession :
Retraité
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
