Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jean Roy (La Roche Sur Yon)- La roche sur yon 1971 - 1976
-
Collège Haxo- La roche sur yon 1976 - 1980
-
Lycée Notre-dame Du Roc- La roche sur yon
BEP Comptable Mécanographe1980 - 1982
-
Lycée Notre-dame Du Roc- La roche sur yon
BAC G2 (Techniques Quantitatives de Gestion)1982 - 1984
-
Lycée Notre-dame Du Roc- La roche sur yon
Comptabilité et Gestion d'entreprises1984 - 1986
-
ECOLE DES CADRES- Courbevoie
Gestion Financière et Comptable (Prepa Expertise comptable)1986 - 1988
-
CESB CENTRE ETUDE SUPERIEUR DE BANQUE- Paris 1991 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
Cabinet Comptable Jc Montador - Expert comptable stagiaire (Comptabilité)- Paris 1988 - 1991
-
UNICREDIT- Paris 1991 - 1997
-
Indosuez (Crédit Agricole)- COURBEVOIE 1997 - 2004
-
Calyon (Crédit Agricole)- PARIS LA DEFENSE 2004 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
ECOLE MILITAIRE DE PARIS- Paris 1989 - 1990
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Philippe SORIN
-
Vit à :
PARIS, France
-
Né en :
1965 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Cadre bancaire
Mes goûts et passions
