Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE APPLIC THEOPHILE GAUTIER- Tarbes 1984 - 1989
-
Collège Massey- Tarbes 1989 - 1992
-
PIERRE MENDES FRANCE- Vic en bigorre
BEP MSMA1992 - 1996
-
Lycée Professionnel D'artagnan- Nogaro
BAC PRO MSMA1996 - 1998
-
Section D'enseignement Professionnel Du Lycée Victor Duruy- Bagneres de bigorre
BTS MAI1998 - 2001
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Philippe SOUILLARD
-
Vit à :
TARBES, France
-
Né en :
1978 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien de maintenance
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1