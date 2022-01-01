Philippe VERLEENE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JEAN GIRAUDOUX- Tours 1972 - 1983
-
Collège Paul Verlaine- Arras 1982 - 1985
Parcours de vacances
-
Maison De La Gendarmerie- Belves 1982 - 1984
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Philippe VERLEENE
-
Vit Ã :
France
-
NÃ© en :
1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Artisan
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Australie - Canada - Chine - Ã‰gypte - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - Finlande - GrÃ¨ce - Guyana - Inde - IndonÃ©sie - Irlande - Italie - Kenya - Madagascar - Maroc - Mexique - NorvÃ¨ge - Pologne - Royaume-Uni - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - SÃ©nÃ©gal - Tunisie
-
Philippe VERLEENE a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album AS fontaine
-
Philippe VERLEENE a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album 6 eme régiment dragon saarburg
-
Philippe VERLEENE a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album 6 eme régiment dragon saarburg
-
Philippe VERLEENE a reconnu Philippe VERLEENE sur la photo 04/88 4 ° peloton ajc gerum
-
Philippe VERLEENE a crÃ©Ã© l'album photo 6 eme régiment dragon saarbourg
-
Philippe VERLEENE a ajoutÃ© Maison De La Gendarmerie Ã son parcours associatif