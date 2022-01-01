Phlippe DE GRIMAL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Metro Cash & Carry  - Cadre (Autre)

     -  BORDEAUX 1979 - 2000

  • METRO  - Cadre commercial (Autre)

     -  Bordeaux 1979 - 2000

  • METRO  - Cadre commercial (Autre)

     -  Les pennes mirabeau 1993 - 1996

  • FURUNO FRANCE SA

     -  Bordeaux 2003 - 2017

  • Retraite  - RetraitÃ© (Autre)

     -  Saint medard en jalles 2017 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Phlippe DE GRIMAL

  • Vit Ã  :

    SAINT MEDARD EN JALLES, France

  • NÃ© le :

    28 avril 1956 (67 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je suis marié père de deux enfants j'habite toujours en Gironde. Retrouver moi sur la toile en tapant mon nom !

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    • Autres

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :