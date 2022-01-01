Phlippe DE GRIMAL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Rambaud- La brede 1965 - 1971
-
LA SAUQUE- La brede 1971 - 1972
-
Lycée Privé Saint-pierre- Saint pe de bigorre 1972 - 1973
Parcours club
-
Bayen- Sazos 1969 - 1974
Parcours militaire
-
Contrôle T E R- Brest 1973 - 1975
-
RHM ELEPHANT- Brest 1974 - 1975
Parcours entreprise
-
Metro Cash & Carry - Cadre (Autre)- BORDEAUX 1979 - 2000
-
METRO - Cadre commercial (Autre)- Bordeaux 1979 - 2000
-
METRO - Cadre commercial (Autre)- Les pennes mirabeau 1993 - 1996
-
FURUNO FRANCE SA- Bordeaux 2003 - 2017
-
Retraite - RetraitÃ© (Autre)- Saint medard en jalles 2017 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Phlippe DE GRIMAL
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT MEDARD EN JALLES, France
-
NÃ© le :
28 avril 1956 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis marié père de deux enfants j'habite toujours en Gironde. Retrouver moi sur la toile en tapant mon nom !
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
