Pierre APPEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Pierre APPEL

  • Vit à :

    MARSEILLE, France

  • Né en :

    1982 (40 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Ship Planner

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :