Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
MATRERNELLE DU CENTRE- Ligny en barrois 1955 - 1959
-
Ecole Raymond Poincare (Ligny En Barrois)- Ligny en barrois 1959 - 1964
-
Collège Robert Aubry- Ligny en barrois 1964 - 1968
-
Lycée Henri Vogt- Commercy 1968 - 1970
Parcours militaire
-
15ème Ra (Régiment D'artillerie)- Suippes
72-02 BCAD STC (Section Topographie Calculée)1972 - 1973
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Pierre BOUQUET
-
Vit à :
LIGNY EN BARROIS, France
-
Né en :
1953 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
