Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE JULES FERRY- Macon 1977 - 1981
Collège Robert Schumann- Macon 1981 - 1985
Lycée Lamartine- Macon 1986 - 1989
Université De Bourgogne : Dijon- Dijon 1989 - 1990
Université Marc Bloch : Strasbourg Ii- Strasbourg 1990 - 1993
IUT INFORMATIQUE- Toulouse 1999 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
JOKER - Employé (Autre)- Macon 1993 - 1994
TNT EXPRESS FRANCE - Employé (Autre)- Lyon 1997 - 1999
JET SERVICES TOULOUSE - Employé (Autre)- Blagnac 1999 - 2000
IMFT - Développeur (Informatique)- Toulouse 2002 - 2002
Inp-enseeiht - Informaticien (Informatique)- Toulouse 2002 - 2004
IMFT - Développeur (Informatique)- Toulouse 2004 - 2004
Université De Provence - Aix-marseille I - Informaticien (Informatique)- Marseille 2004 - 2005
Iufm D'aquitaine - Développeur (Informatique)- Bordeaux 2005 - 2010
Université Montesquieu Bordeaux Iv - Développeur (Informatique)- Pessac 2010 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Pierre BOUVRET
Vit à :
MERIGNAC, France
Né le :
4 avril 1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Info
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Andorre - Espagne - États-Unis - France - Irlande - Italie - Royaume-Uni - Suisse