Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE MATERNELLE DES FAVIGNOLLES NORD- Romorantin lanthenay 1978 - 1982
Collège Notre-dame- Romorantin lanthenay 1979 - 1987
Ecole Notre Dame Et Saint Joseph (Romorantin Lanthenay)- Romorantin lanthenay 1982 - 1989
Collège Léonard De Vinci- Romorantin lanthenay 1989 - 1990
Lycée Claude De France- Romorantin lanthenay 1990 - 1994
LEGTA LES VASEIX- Limoges
BTS productions animales1994 - 1996
Parcours militaire
3ème Régiment De Cuirassiers- Luneville 1992 - 1993
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Pierre BREUGNON
Vit à :
AIZE, France
Né le :
19 janv. 1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Agriculteur éleveur bovins
Situation familiale :
célibataire