Pierre BREUGNON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Pierre BREUGNON

  • Vit à :

    AIZE, France

  • Né le :

    19 janv. 1975 (47 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Agriculteur éleveur bovins

  • Situation familiale :

    célibataire

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages