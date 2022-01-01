RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Carvin
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DU CENTRE- Carvin 1959 - 1963
-
Collège Jean Jacques Rousseau- Carvin 1964 - 1968
-
Collège D'enseignement Technique- Oignies 1968 - 1971
Parcours club
-
INTREPIDE- Carvin 1961 - 1969
Parcours militaire
-
58 Eme Rct- Compiegne 1971 - 1972
Parcours entreprise
-
CMC CARVIN - Production (Autre)- Carvin 1973 - 1992
-
Cesim- Billy montigny 1992 - 1995
-
S M T I - Chef d'atelier (Production)- Courrieres 1995 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Pierre BUISSART
-
Vit Ã :
CARVIN, France
-
NÃ© le :
30 mars 1953 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chaudronnier/serrurier
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - Italie - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni
-
Pierre BUISSART a reconnu Didier Henri COLART sur la photo 6ème1G
-
Pierre BUISSART a reconnu Pierre BUISSART sur la photo 6ème1G