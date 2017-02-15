Pierre CALLOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Pierre Guillard (Vic En Bigorre)- Vic en bigorre 1985 - 1990
-
Collège Pierre Mendès-france- Vic en bigorre 1990 - 1994
-
Lycée Pierre Mendès-france- Vic en bigorre 1994 - 1997
-
Lycée Naval- Brest 1997 - 1999
-
Université Paul Sabatier : Toulouse Iii- Toulouse 1999 - 2008
Parcours club
-
GSHP- Tarbes 1994 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Université Toulouse Iii, Paul Sabatier, Umr 5563 Lmtg - Doctorant-Moniteur (Autre)- Toulouse 2004 - 2007
-
Université Toulouse Iii, Paul Sabatier, Umr 5563 Lmtg - Autre (Autre)- Toulouse
AttachÃ© Temporaire d'Enseigenement et de Recherche (ATER)2007 - 2008
-
Institut Egid - Chercheur (Autre)- Bordeaux 2008 - 2010
-
Université Bordeaux 3 - Chercheur (Autre)- Pessac 2008 - 2010
-
Pluspetrol - Exploration Geologist- Lima 2011 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Pierre CALLOT
-
Vit Ã :
LIMA, Pérou
-
NÃ© le :
8 aoÃ»t 1979 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je vis maintenant à Lima, au Pérou.
Profession :
GÃ©ologue
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
