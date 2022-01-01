RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE HENRI GUILLAUMET- Toulouse 1970 - 1972
Collège Château De L'hers- Toulouse 1972 - 1976
Lycée Saint-sernin- Toulouse 1976 - 1979
IUT MESURES PHYSIQUE- Toulouse 1979 - 1982
Ecole Du Pétrole Et Des Moteurs- Rueil malmaison 1994 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
Elf Aquitaine (Total) - Ouvrier (Production)- BOUSSENS 1982 - 1989
Elf - Ouvrier (Production)- PORT GENTIL 1989 - 1992
Elf Aquitaine (Total)- PAU 1992 - 1994
ELF SEREPCA - Ingénieur (Technique)- Douala 1995 - 1999
Total E&P (Total) - Ingénieur (Technique)- LUANDA 1999 - 2001
Total E&P (Total) - Ingénieur (Technique)- ABERDEEN 2002 - 2005
PERENCO- Paris 2005 - 2006
Perenco - Directeur de production (Production)- Kinshasa 2006 - maintenant
PERENCO - Production manager (Production)- Paris 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Pierre CAPO
Vit à :
PARIS, France
Né en :
1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingenieur pétrolier
Mes goûts et passions
