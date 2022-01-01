Pierre CHARTON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours entreprise
-
SNCF- MONTIGNY LèS METZ 1951 - 1952
-
SNCF- BISCHHEIM 1952 - 1954
-
SNCF- METZ 1959 - 1961
-
UNIMEL- Besancon 1961 - 1968
-
LBS FRANCE- Paris 1968 - 1972
-
Gfi Informatique- LYON 1973 - 1975
-
TRIUMPH ADLER FRANCE- Rueil malmaison 1975 - 1977
-
SEICEM - PDG (Informatique)- Annecy 1977 - 2009
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Pierre CHARTON
-
Vit à :
GRUFFY, France
-
Né en :
1937 (85 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Célibataire 7 enfants et 4 petits enfants
Profession :
Retraité (Informatique)
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible