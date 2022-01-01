RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris
Parcours
Parcours club
-
Conservatoire D'aubervilliers- Aubervilliers 1980 - 1991
-
BULLES DE LA GUILLOTINE- Paris
Chef des cons ...2004 - maintenant
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JULES VALLES- Aubervilliers 1982 - 1987
-
Collège Jean-baptiste Clément- Dugny 1987 - 1991
-
Lycée Henri Wallon- Aubervilliers 1991 - 1994
-
CLASSES PREPARATOIRES LYCEE JACQUES DECOUR- Paris 1994 - 1996
-
ECOLE POLYTECHNIQUE UNIVERSITAIRE DE LILLE- Villeneuve d'ascq 1996 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
Full Resource Associates (Fra) - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris 1999 - 2001
-
BUSINESS INTERACTIF - Informaticien (Informatique)- Clichy 2001 - 2004
-
Aufeminin - Informaticien (Informatique)- PARIS 2004 - 2005
-
TANGANE - Directeur informatique (Informatique)- Paris 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Pierre CHOUTEAU
-
Vit à :
PARIS, France
-
Né le :
4 août 1976 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
N'hésitez pas ... à bientôt !
Profession :
Directeur Technique
Mes goûts et passions
