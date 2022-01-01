Pierre COLLINET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • Umicore (Fka Union Minière)  - Corporate Information Officer (Administratif)

     -  Bruxelles (ixelles)

    Information professional active at the holding level in the leading non-ferrous metals group umicore Duties * Assisted each corporate division (General Management, Finance, Human Resources, Legal) and Union Minière's subsidiaries in gathering, analysing, and providing useful data, e.a. a weekly press review of about 200 pages

    1987 - 1988

  • SPENCER STUART  - Internal Researcher (Ressources humaines)

     -  Bruxelles (uccle)

    Information professional active in one of the top 5 Global headhunting firms spencerstuart Duties * Responsible of the Information Centre support activities: providing information on industry, people and company for new business development activities connected with national and international assignments

    1988 - 1992

  • RUSSELL REYNOLDS ASSOCIATES  - Research Associate (Ressources humaines)

     -  Bruxelles 4

    Information & Research professional active with one of the top 5 Global headhunting firms russellreynolds * Euro Coordinator of resources (Industrial & Natural Resources Practices) * Providing & analysing on natl/Euro/intl levels the right information support for any need regarding executives, corporations, markets & industries

    1992 - 2001

  • STERLING INTERNATIONAL  - Director of Research & Studies (Ressources humaines)

     -  Bruxelles (ixelles)

    Research & Information professional with 20+ years of executive search experience, currently focused since 2001 in Fashion, Luxury Goods and Retail / Brussels & Paris commuting / Specializing in international company and industry intelligence, and name generation, particularly in Europe, Northern America and Asia / Supporting the internal recruiting efforts

    2001 - maintenant

  • Prénom Nom :

    Pierre COLLINET

  • Vit à :

    BRUXELLES, Belgique

  • Né en :

    1965 (57 ans)

  • Profession :

    Director of Research & Studies

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

