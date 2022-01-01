Pierre COLLINET

Umicore (Fka Union Minière) - Corporate Information Officer (Administratif) - Bruxelles (ixelles) Information professional active at the holding level in the leading non-ferrous metals group umicore Duties * Assisted each corporate division (General Management, Finance, Human Resources, Legal) and Union Minière's subsidiaries in gathering, analysing, and providing useful data, e.a. a weekly press review of about 200 pages

SPENCER STUART - Internal Researcher (Ressources humaines) - Bruxelles (uccle) Information professional active in one of the top 5 Global headhunting firms spencerstuart Duties * Responsible of the Information Centre support activities: providing information on industry, people and company for new business development activities connected with national and international assignments

RUSSELL REYNOLDS ASSOCIATES - Research Associate (Ressources humaines) - Bruxelles 4 Information & Research professional active with one of the top 5 Global headhunting firms russellreynolds * Euro Coordinator of resources (Industrial & Natural Resources Practices) * Providing & analysing on natl/Euro/intl levels the right information support for any need regarding executives, corporations, markets & industries