Pierre COLLINET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Athénée Fernand Blum- Bruxelles 1977 - 1983
Parcours entreprise
-
Umicore (Fka Union Minière) - Corporate Information Officer (Administratif)- Bruxelles (ixelles)
Information professional active at the holding level in the leading non-ferrous metals group umicore Duties * Assisted each corporate division (General Management, Finance, Human Resources, Legal) and Union Minière's subsidiaries in gathering, analysing, and providing useful data, e.a. a weekly press review of about 200 pages1987 - 1988
-
SPENCER STUART - Internal Researcher (Ressources humaines)- Bruxelles (uccle)
Information professional active in one of the top 5 Global headhunting firms spencerstuart Duties * Responsible of the Information Centre support activities: providing information on industry, people and company for new business development activities connected with national and international assignments1988 - 1992
-
RUSSELL REYNOLDS ASSOCIATES - Research Associate (Ressources humaines)- Bruxelles 4
Information & Research professional active with one of the top 5 Global headhunting firms russellreynolds * Euro Coordinator of resources (Industrial & Natural Resources Practices) * Providing & analysing on natl/Euro/intl levels the right information support for any need regarding executives, corporations, markets & industries1992 - 2001
-
STERLING INTERNATIONAL - Director of Research & Studies (Ressources humaines)- Bruxelles (ixelles)
Research & Information professional with 20+ years of executive search experience, currently focused since 2001 in Fashion, Luxury Goods and Retail / Brussels & Paris commuting / Specializing in international company and industry intelligence, and name generation, particularly in Europe, Northern America and Asia / Supporting the internal recruiting efforts2001 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Pierre COLLINET
-
Vit à :
BRUXELLES, Belgique
-
Né en :
1965 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Director of Research & Studies
Situation familiale :
marié(e)