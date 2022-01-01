Pierre DE BAUSSET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

    Pierre DE BAUSSET

    PARIS, France

    1961 (61 ans)

    Langues O (Chinois et Japonais) puis MBA INSEAD.

    Marié en 1985, trois enfants (Mathilde 87, Antoine 89, Joy 94).

    Nous avons vécu à Pékin (85-87), Paris (87-90 et 97-00), Toulouse (90-93), Washington DC (93-97), New York (00-02), Munich (02-04) et sommes maintenant à Paris.

    Administrateur

    3

    Voyages

