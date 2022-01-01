Pierre DE BAUSSET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Française- Washington dc 1966 - 1968
-
LES COCCINELLES- Crans sur sierre 1968 - 1970
-
LES MOINILLONS- Servoz 1970 - 1972
-
Collège Passy Saint-nicolas Buzenval- Rueil malmaison 1972 - 1979
-
LYCEE ROCHAMBEAU- Washington dc 1973 - 1974
-
Lycée Passy Buzenval- Rueil malmaison 1974 - 1979
-
Inalco - Institut National Des Langues Et Civilisations Orientales- Paris 1979 - 1983
-
INSEAD- Fontainebleau 1984 - 1984
Parcours entreprise
-
BANQUE INDOSUEZ- Beijing 1985 - 1987
-
BANQUE INDOSUEZ- Paris 1987 - 1989
-
ATR- Blagnac 1989 - 1993
-
Aérospatiale- Washington dc 1993 - 1997
-
AEROSPATIALE- Paris 1998 - 2000
-
EADS- New york 2000 - 2002
-
Eads- MUNCHEN/OTTOBRUNN 2002 - 2008
-
Airbus Group - SecrÃ©taire gÃ©nÃ©ral (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- PARIS 2008 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Pierre DE BAUSSET
-
Vit Ã :
PARIS, France
-
NÃ© en :
1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Langues O (Chinois et Japonais) puis MBA INSEAD.
Marié en 1985, trois enfants (Mathilde 87, Antoine 89, Joy 94).
Nous avons vécu à Pékin (85-87), Paris (87-90 et 97-00), Toulouse (90-93), Washington DC (93-97), New York (00-02), Munich (02-04) et sommes maintenant à Paris.
Profession :
Administrateur
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Allemagne - Argentine - BrÃ©sil - Canada - Chine - CorÃ©e du Sud - Ã‰gypte - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - GrÃ¨ce - Inde - IndonÃ©sie - Irlande - IsraÃ«l - Italie - Japon - Laos - Maroc - Mexique - Pologne - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - Russie - SÃ©nÃ©gal - SuÃ¨de - Suisse - TchÃ©quie - ThaÃ¯lande - Turquie - ViÃªt Nam
-
Pierre DE BAUSSET a reconnu Pierre DE BAUSSET sur la photo 3e 4
-
Pierre DE BAUSSET a reconnu Pierre DE BAUSSET sur la photo 4e 4
-
Pierre DE BAUSSET a reconnu Pierre DE BAUSSET sur la photo 1ere B1
-
Pierre DE BAUSSET a reconnu Pierre DE BAUSSET sur la photo 2de AB1
-
Pierre DE BAUSSET a reconnu Pierre DE BAUSSET sur la photo TB2
-
Pierre DE BAUSSET a reconnu Pierre DE BAUSSET sur la photo Première B 1
-
Pierre DE BAUSSET a ajoutÃ© Eads Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Pierre DE BAUSSET a ajoutÃ© Airbus Group Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Pierre DE BAUSSET a reconnu Pierre DE BAUSSET sur la photo 4e 4
-
Pierre DE BAUSSET a reconnu Pierre DE BAUSSET sur la photo 3e 4
-
Pierre DE BAUSSET a reconnu Pierre DE BAUSSET sur la photo 1ere B1
-
Pierre DE BAUSSET a reconnu Pierre DE BAUSSET sur la photo 2de AB1
-
Pierre DE BAUSSET a reconnu Pierre DE BAUSSET sur la photo TB2