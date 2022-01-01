Pierre DE LOPPINOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire De La Rue Hamelin- Paris 1964 - 1968
-
Ecole Rue Descamps(75016)- Paris 1968 - 1970
-
Lycée Janson De Sailly- Paris 1970 - 1978
Parcours entreprise
-
BP FRANCE- Cergy 1986 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Pierre DE LOPPINOT
-
Vit à :
VILLENEUVE LA COMTESSE, France
-
Né en :
1960 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
En pré-retraite dans l'industrie pétrolière
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
5
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Pierre DE LOPPINOT a reconnu Philippe DRANCOURT sur la photo ECOLE DE GARCONS RUE HAMELIN
-
Pierre DE LOPPINOT a ajouté Ecole Rue Descamps(75016) à son parcours scolaire
-
Pierre DE LOPPINOT a reconnu Pierre DE LOPPINOT sur la photo ECOLE DE GARCONS RUE HAMELIN
-
Pierre DE LOPPINOT a ajouté BP FRANCE à son parcours professionnel
-
Pierre DE LOPPINOT a ajouté Lycée Janson De Sailly à son parcours scolaire
-
Pierre DE LOPPINOT a ajouté Ecole Primaire De La Rue Hamelin à son parcours scolaire