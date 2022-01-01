RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Seclin
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Maternelle La Fontaine- Seclin 1965 - 1966
-
ECOLE PAUL LANGEVIN- Seclin 1968 - 1973
-
PAUL LANGEVIN- Seclin 1974 - 1976
-
LA MOUCHONNIERE- Seclin 1976 - 1977
-
LEP LA MOUCONNIERE- Seclin 1977 - 1978
Parcours club
-
ST PIAT- Seclin 1969 - 1975
-
SECLIN NATATION- Seclin 1975 - 1978
-
Seclinoise Natation- Seclin 1975 - 1978
Parcours entreprise
-
MAYOLANDE- Seclin 1977 - 1979
-
Dheedene - Peintre- Lille 1980 - maintenant
-
Athena Protection - Agent de sécurité- Attiches 2000 - 2008
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Pierre DELATTRE
-
Vit à :
SECLIN, France
-
Né le :
25 mai 1961 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
